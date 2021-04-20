Glass recycling comes to Davis County

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Davis County residents now have an option to recycle glass, helping to curb the waste caused by bottles that are simply thrown away and end up in landfills, according to a report by the Ogden Standard-Examiner.

Glass is typically not included in recycling programs because it can break and damage other recycled items, such as cardboard and paper, making them difficult to re-purpose.

Currently, Kaysville is the only Davis County city with drop-off locations for glass, but that's changing thanks to a new option with Momentum Recyling, a Salt Lake City company.

Momentum is offering residential curbside service for eight dollars a month with monthly pick-ups; glass collected by the company "can be used by by local Utah industries for fiberglass insulation, abrasives, water filtration, concrete production and other applications,” according to a company press release.

For now, curbside pick-ups are available in Centerville, West Bountiful, Bountiful, Woods Cross and North Salt Lake, with a plan to include Ogden by early next year.

Ogden operates three drop-off locations for glass, in the 4th Street Ball Park parking lot at 502 Wall Avenue, Ogden’s Green Waste Disposal Site at 1875 Monroe Boulevard, and in the south parking lot at Ogden High School, 2828 Harrison Boulevard.

Glass was removed from many recycling services nationwide because of the cost and lower demand in markets for recycled glass products worldwide.

