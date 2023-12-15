Utah Valley University student recovering after truck crashed into his bedroom

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — It has been a little over two weeks since a truck drove into an apartment building in Pleasant Grove, leaving one of the people inside severely injured.

Resident Elijah Castillo was home when the truck crashed and recalls what had happened to his friend and roommate, Dodge.

“It’s not anything that anyone thinks is really ever going to happen,” said Castillo.

Most of the damage was where Dodge, a student at Utah Valley University, was sleeping when the truck came crashing through and pinned him against the wall.

“The paramedics and the firemen and everyone got there, they spent a good amount of time trying to kind of get him out of there and pull the truck off and everything," he said. "The tires were going the whole time so there was just smoke going everywhere, that’s why it was hard to breathe – couldn’t see anything in the house."

Dodge was airlifted to the hospital where he is still recovering.

“He’s making good progress and the most important thing is that he’s alive and that’s fantastic,” said Castillo.

Castillo and Dodge love playing video games together and are close friends.

“As soon as he regains consciousness, the first thing he’s worried about is asking if I’m okay. That’s just the kind of guy he is,” said Castillo.

The home is still boarded up, with debris lying around. Castillo added that the incident has taken a brutal toll on Dodge and his family.

“He kind of just got hit with everything," he said. "He doesn’t have his house is gone, his room is gone, and he’s just got some crazy medical bills coming his way.”

But Dodge’s support system stays strong and sticks with him through all of it.

“He’s the funniest person you’ll ever meet. He always has something to say, if you say something to him, he’s going to have a comment back," he said. "It’s the best. He’s just a good dude, makes everyone laugh.”

If you’d like to help with expenses, you can donate here.