Good news, bad news for Utah's drought conditions

SALT LAKE CITY — It is a good news, bad news situation on Utah’s overall drought picture at the end of what experts call the water year.

A large portion of the state is still in severe drought, but much less of Utah is under extreme drought conditions thanks to monsoon storms in the south.

Utah ended the water year at 75 percent of normal snowpack. So what's the Good news? Soil moisture is up by two percent and hovering slightly above normal for this time of year. That means more rain and snow can get into reservoirs.

The state's reservoir storage situation continues to drop with the Utah Department of Natural Resources saying 37 of the 47 reservoirs are below 55 percent of capacity.