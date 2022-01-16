GOP hopefuls gathering signatures to get on June primary ballot

RIVERTON, Utah — Signature gathering is in full swing ahead of the Utah Republican Primary election in June.

Jake Hunsaker, who wants to challenge Representative Burgess Owens in Utah's 4th district, gathered signatures at two events in Riverton and Lehi on Saturday. To get on the ballot, he needs 7,000 signatures.

In addition to signatures for his own campaign, he also gathered signatures for Becky Edwards, who hopes to challenge Senator Mike Lee. She needs 28,000 signatures to get on the June ballot.

"It's a grassroots effort to get voters engaged," said Hunsaker. "...and to get candidates on the primary in June that people can stand behind and want in congress representing them."

The campaign is continuing today to gather signatures at Riverton City Park from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

If you would like to sign for a candidate and vote in the primary, you must be a registered voter in the state of Utah and a full-time resident of the district where you'll be voting.

You also have to be a registered member of the Republican Party. Lastly, your signature must match what the state has on file for you.

The gathered signatures are verified by the Lt. Governor’s office.