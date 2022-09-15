Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Got feelings on mini-bottles in Utah? You can weigh in

mini-bottles
FOX 13 News file image
mini-bottles
Posted at 4:35 PM, Sep 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-15 18:35:12-04

SALT LAKE CITY  — Utah's Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services is now taking public comment on whether to resume selling mini-bottles in the state.

A formal administrative rule was published on Thursday, opening a 30-day public comment window for allowing liquor less than 200 ml. to be sold in the state. The DABS is proposing to allow mini-bottle sales in response to demand from tourists. Members of the Utah State Legislature have said they do not believe there would be a significant youth access issue, given that the bottles are sold in state-run liquor stores.

Mini-bottles haven't been sold in decades. FOX 13 News first reported in July the agency was contemplating allowing their sales to resume.

If there are no substantial changes to the rule, it has the effect of law and would go into effect after Oct. 15. Mini-bottles could then appear on liquor store shelves in the coming months.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere