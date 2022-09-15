Got feelings on mini-bottles in Utah? You can weigh in

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services is now taking public comment on whether to resume selling mini-bottles in the state.

A formal administrative rule was published on Thursday, opening a 30-day public comment window for allowing liquor less than 200 ml. to be sold in the state. The DABS is proposing to allow mini-bottle sales in response to demand from tourists. Members of the Utah State Legislature have said they do not believe there would be a significant youth access issue, given that the bottles are sold in state-run liquor stores.

Mini-bottles haven't been sold in decades. FOX 13 News first reported in July the agency was contemplating allowing their sales to resume.

If there are no substantial changes to the rule, it has the effect of law and would go into effect after Oct. 15. Mini-bottles could then appear on liquor store shelves in the coming months.