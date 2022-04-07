Gov. Cox to change Utah's nickname from the 'Beehive State' to the 'Be Kind State'

SALT LAKE CITY — Using his powers as governor, Spencer Cox on Thursday announced that he will change Utah's official nickname from the "Beehive State" to the "Be Kind State," for one day.

The move is designed to draw awareness to the launch of a campaign developed by The Semnani Family Foundation to promote acts of kindness.

On April 12 starting at 11 a.m., artists, a live DJ, and food trucks serving kindness-themed menu items will gather at the Gallivan Center in downtown Salt Lake City to kick off the campaign, which the governor's office said, is intended to bring more kindness into the world.

For the day, the Beehive State will become the “Be Kind” State, marked by a declaration by Governor Cox at a press event in Salt Lake City.

The campaign’s billboards have already been seen throughout the Salt Lake City metro area since March 28.

The Semnani Family Foundation is a Utah-based organization that "focuses primarily on promoting the health, education, and disaster relief for marginal communities in the United States and around the world," according to their website.