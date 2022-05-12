Governor Cox announces he has COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY — Governor Spencer Cox announced he has contracted COVID-19.

In a statement, the governor's office announced he had begun experiencing a sore throat on Wednesday, then tested positive. Gov. Cox is fully vaccinated and boosted. A spokesperson for the governor told FOX 13 News he is so far asymptomatic (aside from the sore throat).

"So far, I feel fine," Gov. Cox said in statement. "Like so many Utahns, I’ve been vaccinated and boosted, but COVID eventually touches us all. If you feel sick, please stay away from others. And if you haven’t yet, please get vaccinated."

SEE ALSO: Utah's governor orders flags be flown at half-staff to honor lives lost to COVID-19

The governor plans to isolate and wear a mask for 10 days, following CDC guidance. His office said the first family are also up-to-date on vaccines and have not tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor hosted his day-long "One Utah Summit" with hundreds of attendees on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Gov. Cox appeared at an event at Rio Tinto-Kennecott and spoke at the Utah Taxpayers Association conference, where he was also interviewed by FOX 13 News and did not appear to be ill. The governor was scheduled to appear at this weekend's LoveLoud music festival. Instead, Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson will appear for him to speak to the crowd.

The governor's office said "very few people attending those events would be considered to be exposed to the virus."

"The Governor’s Office is in the process of notifying the small number of people considered to be in close contact with the governor: people who were within 6 feet of him for 15 minutes or more," the office said.