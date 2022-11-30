Governor Cox orders agencies to review security after state office break-in

SALT LAKE CITY — Governor Cox is ordering all state agencies to review their security plans after an intruder entered the Heber M. Wells building through an unsecured exterior door late Friday night, stole security badges, and accessed secure areas in the building.

It is yet unknown whether any sensitive information was taken, but the Division of Facilities Construction Management is investigating how this breach of security occurred.

Many state agencies are housed in the Heber Wells Building, including the Office of the Attorney General and the Department of Commerce.

Govenor Cox's statement is as follows:

We are aware of the incident that occurred at the Heber M. Wells building in Salt Lake City. We take security of state facilities very seriously. Impacted agencies are still assessing impacts from the incident.

We are directing all agencies to undertake a security review to ensure that incidents of this nature do not occur in the future.