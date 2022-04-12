Governor Cox proclaims Tuesday 'One Kind Act a Day'

Governor Spencer Cox proclaimed Tuesday "One Kind Act a Day" to highlight a grassroots campaign to celebrate and promote kind acts in Utah and around the world.

“Kindness can be as simple as a single smile, a thoughtful text message to a friend, or just a small, unexpected gesture, the effects can be powerful,” Governor Cox stated in his declaration.

“One act of kindness can brighten a moment, lift someone’s spirits, and turn a bad day into a good story.”

Developed from an idea by Semnani Family Foundation Founder Khosrow Semnani, the celebration in Salt Lake City served as the launch for a global campaign, One Kind Act a Day.

“Now, more than ever, we need more kindness in the world,” said Semnani, an engineer and businessman who leads charitable works through his foundation.

“If just one person can do one intentional kind thing for someone else each day, that can lead to another act of kindness and another and another. Kindness can be contagious.”

