Governor Cox shares video of bat in family home

The Governor and his family got an unexpected visitor while spending time with his parents this weekend.

"Staying with my parents in St. George and a bat just flew into the house." Governor Cox tweeted Saturday night. "By the reaction of my mom, wife and daughter, I assumed it was a mountain lion."

The fearless bat fighters...”I’m going to Manu Ginobili this bad boy...uh how about we just let him live in here?”

(The bat eventually flew out). pic.twitter.com/v583AjKxd4 — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) April 25, 2021

The animal eventually flew out, according to the governor's tweets.