Governor Cox shares video of bat in family home

Posted at 1:24 PM, Apr 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-25 15:24:09-04

The Governor and his family got an unexpected visitor while spending time with his parents this weekend.

"Staying with my parents in St. George and a bat just flew into the house." Governor Cox tweeted Saturday night. "By the reaction of my mom, wife and daughter, I assumed it was a mountain lion."

The animal eventually flew out, according to the governor's tweets.

