Governor Cox signs bill to better support families of crime victims

SALT LAKE CITY — A bill signed into law earlier this week by Governor Spencer Cox is aimed at helping the families of crime victims.

HB 218 amends provisions related to restitution.

"The bill basically says that if somebody in the commission of a crime, including driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, kills or permanently disabled, a parent or guardian of a minor child, meaning under the age of 18 is part of the criminal sentence they can be ordered to pay restitution," said Rep. Steve Eliason, the bill sponsor.

Rep. Eliason told FOX 13 News on Wednesday that it is very similar to child support that the person responsible for the crime would then have to pay until that child turns 18.

"It's all crimes, so if they're convicted of murder, then this will be an automatic part of the sentence." said Rep. Eliason.

It's legislation that Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill says his office worked closely on with Rep. Eliason.

"This is a bill that is going to be very impactful in the criminal justice system," said Gill.

Gill says there are similar bills in Texas and, and Tennessee, which focused on the of the defendant. He adds that this bill recognizes that when crime happens, it certainly impacts the person who's the victim or the target of the crime.

"What this bill really says is that if you're going engage in criminal conduct and you're going leave those children without a parent or with the ability to financially be able to take care of themselves, that you're going be held responsible and accountable for that," said Gill. "So, it not only expresses the value of justice, but it actually delivers on that as well,"

Brandon Merrill is the Executive Director and Founder of Utah Homicide Survivors. His nonprofit organization helps families of murder victims with legal services, social services and therapy services.

"In the six years we've probably helped over 200 families," said Merrill. "A lot of different cases, probably 400 to 500 cases."

He has seen firsthand the impact crime can have on families, including his own.

In October of 2022, his cousin, Chris Mortensen, was killed during a road rage incident in Sandy.

"My cousin's Children have been affected by losing their father through that road rage incident that occurred a year and a half ago," said Merrill.

With this bill signed by Gov. Cox this week, Merrill says it won't help his family directly.

However, he is optimistic about how it will benefit the families he serves.

"It's going to really help focus again, putting the cost of the crime back on the perpetrator," said Merrill.

Rep. Eliason says he expects this law to go into effect on May 1.