Governor orders flags be flown at half staff in Utah after Colin Powell's death

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Governor Spencer Cox on Monday ordered all flags in the state to be flown at half staff following the death of Former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell.

Colin Powell, former US secretary of state, dies of COVID-19

Powell passed away from complications of COVID-19 his family announced Monday morning.

"General Colin L. Powell, former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, passed away this morning due to complications from Covid 19. He was fully vaccinated," the family said in a statement. "We want to thank the medical staff at Walter Reed National Medical Center for their caring treatment. We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American."

Colin Powell suffered from blood cancer that left him immunocompromised, family says

While Powell was fully vaccinated against COVID-19, CNN and CNBC report that he was immunocompromised and still at an increased risk for a severe infection. Powell reportedly suffered from multiple myeloma — a cancer of plasma cells that suppresses the body's immune response.

