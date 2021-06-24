Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Governor Spencer Cox discusses how Utah is handling drought

items.[0].videoTitle
Utah Governor Spencer Cox discusses drought conditions live on FOX 13 news at 9
Posted at 9:47 PM, Jun 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-23 23:48:51-04

SALT LAKE CITY — On FOX 13 News Live at 9 Wednesday night, Governor Spencer Cox joined Meteorologist Allison Croghan to discuss how Utah is handling current drought conditions.

In the conversation, Cox discussed how Utah is in the top five fastest warming states in the Nation and how it correlates with population growth. The state has risen three degrees since 1970.

Read - Utah drought report brings worrisome numbers, record lows across state

"We have to do better," Cox said. "We have to conserve water better."

Cox also took time to answer questions from FOX `13 viewers that covered a wide range of topics including working with other states to address climate change, actions being taken to conserve water for agricultural use and giving property owners incentives to xeriscape.

Watch the above video for the full segment with Governor Cox and FOX 13 Meteorologist Allison Croghan.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere