Governor Spencer Cox discusses how Utah is handling drought

SALT LAKE CITY — On FOX 13 News Live at 9 Wednesday night, Governor Spencer Cox joined Meteorologist Allison Croghan to discuss how Utah is handling current drought conditions.

In the conversation, Cox discussed how Utah is in the top five fastest warming states in the Nation and how it correlates with population growth. The state has risen three degrees since 1970.

Read - Utah drought report brings worrisome numbers, record lows across state

"We have to do better," Cox said. "We have to conserve water better."

Cox also took time to answer questions from FOX `13 viewers that covered a wide range of topics including working with other states to address climate change, actions being taken to conserve water for agricultural use and giving property owners incentives to xeriscape.

Watch the above video for the full segment with Governor Cox and FOX 13 Meteorologist Allison Croghan.