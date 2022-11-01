Watch Now
Governor's study still finds wage gap for women, minorities

Posted at 10:44 AM, Nov 01, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — A 2022 study by the the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget found that a minority and gender gap still remains in Utah regarding pay.

These gaps don't appear as pronounced in in jobs where similar levels of work are performed, as the gaps are mostly attributed to women and minorities being underrepresented in jobs associated with higher levels of pay and decision-making authority.

These findings closely reflect those found in the May 2021 study.

“Every state employee deserves to be fairly compensated for the excellent work they do on behalf of Utahns,” Governor Cox said.

Click here to see the 2022 update.

