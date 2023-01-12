Grab a coat and check out one of these weekend events near you!

It's been a week filled with gray skies and wet weather in Utah but you can make your weekend plans shine bright with an event happening near you!
If you know of an event that isn't on this list or you have something coming up, email us at news@fox13now.com.
Here's a list of what's going on this weekend:
CACHE COUNTY
Community Art Day (video above)
- Enjoy some family-friendly fun and turn on your creativity for this event that will provide and educational art activity fit for everyone. Learn about the Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art, explore art and create your own masterpiece. Happening on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
IRON COUNTY
Bald Eagle Viewing
- Each winter, bald eagles fly South to find food and escape the cold. The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is hosting a free bald eagle viewing event on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at Rush Lake Ranch where attendees can learn all about the magnificent bird and get a free pin. Be sure to register.
- Preserve the History of Parowan with music, scones and hot chocolate with this community party. Happening on Saturday from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Iron County Fair Grounds Building.
SALT LAKE COUNTY
Year of the Rabbit Celebration
- Celebrate joy, resilience and new beginnings with the return of the Utah Chinese New Year celebration! This free, family-friendly event is happening at Skyline High School Auditorium starting at 6 p.m.
- In honor of MLK week, The University of Utah is hosting a series of events exploring complex ideas on the meaning of love and strength needed when facing hatred and division. The week kicks off with a day of service on Saturday and continues with a Rally, seminars and more throughout the week.
Torchlight Parade and Fireworks Show
- At Solitude on Saturday, enjoy a concert, magic show, food, drinks and a torchlight parade followed by fireworks. It'll be a full afternoon of entertainment and it all kicks off at 3 p.m.
SAN JUAN COUNTY
Bluff Balloon Festival
- Enjoy incredible views of hot air balloons rising over the red rocks of Bluff on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. There is no set launch site as that will depend on weather, but the Twin Rocks parking lot is one area where balloons may launch from. Check out the daily schedule for each day to learn when the fun will be taking place.
UINTAH COUNTY
Disabled Outdoorsmen Utah Ice Fishing Event
- Any participant, with or without disabilities has the opportunity to try ice fishing for the first time at this event put on by Disabled Outdoorsmen Utah and the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. The fun kicks off at Steinaker State Park on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Virgin River Half Marathon
- Warm up in the sun with some active fun! Happening Saturday at the Dixie Convention Center, participants can embark on a half marathon, 10K, 5K or Fun Run Walk n' Roll. Registration is required and participants get a race shirt and medal when they cross the finish line.
- Immerse yourself in a world of creativity with films, workshops and panels in Southern Utah. Happening on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Megaplex Theatres in St. George. Tickets required!