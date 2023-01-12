Grab a coat and check out one of these weekend events near you!

It's been a week filled with gray skies and wet weather in Utah but you can make your weekend plans shine bright with an event happening near you!

If you know of an event that isn't on this list or you have something coming up, email us at news@fox13now.com.

Here's a list of what's going on this weekend:

CACHE COUNTY

Community Art Day (video above)



Enjoy some family-friendly fun and turn on your creativity for this event that will provide and educational art activity fit for everyone. Learn about the Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art, explore art and create your own masterpiece. Happening on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

IRON COUNTY

Bald Eagle Viewing



Each winter, bald eagles fly South to find food and escape the cold. The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is hosting a free bald eagle viewing event on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at Rush Lake Ranch where attendees can learn all about the magnificent bird and get a free pin. Be sure to register.

Parowan Birthday Ball



Preserve the History of Parowan with music, scones and hot chocolate with this community party. Happening on Saturday from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Iron County Fair Grounds Building.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Year of the Rabbit Celebration



Celebrate joy, resilience and new beginnings with the return of the Utah Chinese New Year celebration! This free, family-friendly event is happening at Skyline High School Auditorium starting at 6 p.m.

Choose Love Over Hate



In honor of MLK week, The University of Utah is hosting a series of events exploring complex ideas on the meaning of love and strength needed when facing hatred and division. The week kicks off with a day of service on Saturday and continues with a Rally, seminars and more throughout the week.

Torchlight Parade and Fireworks Show



At Solitude on Saturday, enjoy a concert, magic show, food, drinks and a torchlight parade followed by fireworks. It'll be a full afternoon of entertainment and it all kicks off at 3 p.m.

SAN JUAN COUNTY

Bluff Balloon Festival



Enjoy incredible views of hot air balloons rising over the red rocks of Bluff on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. There is no set launch site as that will depend on weather, but the Twin Rocks parking lot is one area where balloons may launch from. Check out the daily schedule for each day to learn when the fun will be taking place.

UINTAH COUNTY

Disabled Outdoorsmen Utah Ice Fishing Event



Any participant, with or without disabilities has the opportunity to try ice fishing for the first time at this event put on by Disabled Outdoorsmen Utah and the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. The fun kicks off at Steinaker State Park on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Virgin River Half Marathon



Warm up in the sun with some active fun! Happening Saturday at the Dixie Convention Center, participants can embark on a half marathon, 10K, 5K or Fun Run Walk n' Roll. Registration is required and participants get a race shirt and medal when they cross the finish line.

Red Rock Film Festival

