Graduating student surprised by returning brother after 3-year-long deployment

WEST JORDAN, Utah — After being gone for three years, U.S Navy Petty Officer 2nd-Class Ryan Allred surprised his sister at her West Jordan High School graduation ceremony in a heart-warming welcome.

Ryan Allred had been waiting eagerly, hidden from view, for a very special reveal.

After graduating from West Jordan High School himself four years ago, he couldn't believe how time had flown by.

"It's been what, four years since I graduated? And it doesn't seem like that," he said.

Peeking out from behind the curtain, Ryan Allred eagerly awaited the moment when he could catch a glimpse of his sister, Rylie, who was about to graduate.

"Haven't seen her in a couple of years... it will be good to see her again," he shared, reflecting on their time apart.

Rylie Allred, a senior at West Jordan High School, was completely unaware of the surprise that awaited her.

With each picture taken and each name called, the anticipation built up. Finally, the moment arrived — the moment that had been three years in the making.

Ryan Allred emerged, walking proudly towards his sister, surprising her with his presence.

Rylie Allred's joy was evident as she embraced him and was moved to tears.

For her, graduation day was already a significant milestone, but the presence of her brother made it even more memorable.

"Just keep pushing yourself, you know, and you will achieve something," she said. "It makes me feel cool because I get to flex who my brother is. So it's like, 'Yo, this is my brother, guys.' So yeah, it makes me look cool."

As she embarks on her journey to conquer the world, she now has her brother by her side.

Ryan Allred, reflecting on this milestone, remarked, "Now that I actually have done it, it feels like a rite of passage, you know?”

Life is made up of these little moments, as he aptly puts it.