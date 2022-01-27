Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Grand County officials looking for two burglary suspects

items.[0].image.alt
Grand County Sheriff's Office
272834415_235845862072082_4337585360143483253_n.jpg
Posted at 8:19 PM, Jan 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-26 22:20:59-05

GRAND COUNTY, Utah — The Grand County Sheriff's Office is looking for two suspects who they believe was involved in a burglary on Tuesday night.

In a Facebook post, officials reported that just before midnight on January 25, a burglary occurred at Moab Pawn and Gun, which is located at 1030 Bowling Alley Ln #7.

272830509_235845915405410_8867715402148203189_n.jpg

Photos from surveillance show two individuals involved and police are unsure if they were on foot or in a vehicle.

What was taken and monetary damage done to the shop was not disclosed in the post.

Officials are asking anyone with information about these two individuals to call (435)259-8115.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere