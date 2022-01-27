Grand County officials looking for two burglary suspects

GRAND COUNTY, Utah — The Grand County Sheriff's Office is looking for two suspects who they believe was involved in a burglary on Tuesday night.

In a Facebook post, officials reported that just before midnight on January 25, a burglary occurred at Moab Pawn and Gun, which is located at 1030 Bowling Alley Ln #7.

Grand County Sheriff's Office

Photos from surveillance show two individuals involved and police are unsure if they were on foot or in a vehicle.

What was taken and monetary damage done to the shop was not disclosed in the post.

Officials are asking anyone with information about these two individuals to call (435)259-8115.