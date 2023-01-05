Granger High School on lockout for 'suspicious circumstances' nearby

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — The Granite School District announced Granger High School was placed on lockout protocol Thursday due to "suspicious circumstances" in a nearby area.

District officials said police are working to locate a suspect, although further details about a potential crime and who the suspect may be were not made available.

Granite School District and West Valley City Police are working together to resolve the incident.

The lockout protocol is precautionary, officials reported, and there does not appear to be any direct threat to the school.

Lockout protocol means students and staff can continue on with instruction as normal, however, exterior doors of the school are locked and visitors are not allowed in the building.

District officials emphasized that parents will not be able to pick up their children attending the school while the lockout protocol is in place.

