Granger High School principal shares video of working during snow day

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — In case you ever wondered what working at the largest school in the state would look like during a snow day, Dr. Tyler Howe has got you covered.

In a youtube video shared by the Granger High School principal, Dr. Howe shows all the things you can do during a snow day. Mainly ride around in a hoverboard without getting in trouble with other faculty.

It's definitely an exciting time for the principal.

Several schools across the state responded to the winter storm by announcing delays or even shifting to virtual classes. However, only one principal so far has been seen counting every tile in their school building. That honor goes to Dr. Howe.