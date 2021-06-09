Grants for water conservation will award up to $250,000

It's no secret that Utah is in a severe drought, but those using water for agriculture can help ease the crisis, as the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) is now accepting Water Optimization Grant Applications for 2022.

Up to $250,000 will be allocated for the grants, with particular consideration given to projects in areas with severe strain on water resources or that provide exceptional optimization of water use.

Applications will be accepted through July 2, 2021, and are limited to agricultural use only.

Click here to view the FY2022 Water Optimization Grant

Grants applications should spell out how they will reduce agricultural water use, while maintaining or improving production and profitability.

Successful applicants will need to show how they can measure "real time" water use and savings as the project moves forward.

Applications must also explain how water practices and local needs can be improved, and how water quality can be protected.

Final reports on the projects must outline how the goals were achieved, including if the project was implemented as planned, how it metered and saved water, and how water optimization benefits were achieved.