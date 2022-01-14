Grantsville High School teacher arrested, accused of sexually abusing student

GRANTSVILLE, Utah — After being accused of sexually abusing a student over the 2017 and 2018 school years, a Grantsville High School teacher and coach was arrested this week.

Richard Craig Harrison, 33, is a health and physical education teacher as well as a weights and football coach, according to police documents.

The assault, according to the female victim, began in the spring of 2017 when she was 14 years old.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 13, Harrison inappropriately grabbed her backside seven times at various locations within the High School.

Harrison also allegedly groped the her chest two of those times.

Harrison's arrest documents describe one instance in which he "stuck his hand down the front" of the victim's pants and sexually touched her.

According to the arrest document, Harrison would message the victim after each incident of abuse, "asking if she was OK and telling her to make sure she deleted her texts and not tell anyone."

After being read his rights, Harrison admitted to officers that he grabbed the victim's bottom in a room while numerous students were "messing around," according to the arrest report.

Harrison was arrested on nine counts of forceful sexual abuse and one count of object rape on Jan. 12 and brought into the Tooele County Jail. He has not been charged in any way.

FOX 13 reached out to the school district to find out his employment status and ask if they have a response to the allegations.