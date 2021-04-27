Graphic language, images found on Moab petroglyphs

MOAB, Utah — The Bureau of Land Management is offering a reward after vulgar graffiti was found covering ancient petroglyphs on one of the most popular rock art panels in Moab.

On Monday, Dustin Ferre, a guide with the Moab Tour Company, noticed someone had marked up the designs on "The Birthing Scene." Along with graphic images, the person also wrote "White Power," but had to cross out a first attempt after misspelling the word "white."

"The Birthing Scene" is a panel on a slab covered on four sides with Native American art featuring figures from the Anasazi period nearly 2000 years ago.

It is the second such incident in the area is as many weeks.

Local officials are furious over the increasing amount of vandalism near Moab, and across Utah's treasured lands.

"That was kind of the icing on the cake because the rock itself has very special meaning to myself, and many people in this community. So their defacing of it has struck a cord," said Grand County Commissioner Mary McGann.

The growing number of visitors to the area is believed to be one cause of the vandalism, leading McGann and others to wonder whether tourism is hurting or helping the area.

"How important is the money when they're destroying the goose that laid the golden egg?," said McGann.

Along with vandalizing centuries old petroglyphs, visitors have been seen driving off road, destroying the things that can turn the area into a dust bowl.

McGann is asking the public to start taking photos of anyone vandalizing petroglyphs, or any rock structure, and provide them to the police.