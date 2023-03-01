Great Dane finds foster home after braving Utah winter for weeks

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — After nearly two weeks on the loose, fending for herself through snowy and cold conditions, a dog in Saratoga Springs is getting a new lease on life.

Luna, an 11-month old Great Dane, is currently being fostered by Matthew and Elyse Wood.

"She is so sweet, she is just the most cuddly sweet, gentle dog," Elyse said.

Now, the dog is quickly becoming a member of the family, playing with the Wood's two other dogs, Athena and Samson, in the living room of their home.

"You would never know how rough her past was just by her demeanor and how amazing she is," Elyse added.

The Wood's got a glimpse of Luna's past over the last few weeks.

"It really started off with Elyse following on the Ring App, a lot of posts and comments about a dog running around," Matthew explained. "Around day eight or nine [we said] we got to go out there, we got to get involved."

Last Friday, the Wood's braved the winter weather to search for Luna.

"It was like 15 degrees," Matthew said. "We get a lot of snow up here, a lot of wind and it was about two-and-a-half, three feet."

Elyse says she was able to see Luna's footprints in the snow for an unfortunate reason.

"I was able to track her paws just because they were bloody," she said.

Unable to find her out in the elements that day, Matthew then took to social media to continue the search, which extended to Sunday night, the 12th day that Luna had been out on her own.

The couple were eventually able to corral Luna behind homes in the Sunflower Field subdivision in the Wildflower community where they live. After that, they made the nearly 30-minute drive to an animal hospital in Cottonwood Heights.

"We get a phone call saying that her current owner was not coming, and she actually didn't want her anymore," Elyse said.

Luna was also dealing with several medical issues.

"Her paws are kind of worn down, really worn down, especially her rear ones, frostbite, dermatitis, she's about 30-40 pounds underweight," Matthew said. "That's called Cherry Eye, from my understanding it's not uncommon but it's something with the third eyelid that sometimes the cartilage will kind of fortify and push up."

That condition will require surgery on one, if not, both of Luna's eyes, which will take place over the next 30-60 days. The Wood family has started a GoFundMe to help pay for Luna's medical bills.

In the meantime, Luna is fitting in nicely with the Wood family.

"She's getting so many treats now and so much food," Matthew said.

In the process, Matthew says the young Great Dane may have also found her forever home.

"Obviously, we've fallen in love, we're definitely emotionally attached and involved now."