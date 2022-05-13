Watch
Great Salt Lake Bird Festival continues through weekend

Utah Division of Wildlife Resources
Posted at 4:50 PM, May 13, 2022
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — The annual Great Salt Lake Bird Festival is underway! It started Thursday and continues through Sunday.

The festival is sponsored by Davis County and hosted at the DWR’s George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Wildlife Education Center.

Events are scheduled at a variety of locations around the Wasatch Front. These include a boat tour on the Great Salt Lake, regional field trips and excursions, and various workshops and other activities.

More information can be found on the festival's webpage.

