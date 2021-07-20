Great Salt Lake drops to record-tying historic low

SALT LAKE CITY — The Great Salt Lake, the largest salt water lake in the western hemisphere, has dropped again to an historic low, Utah's Department of Natural Resources confirmed to FOX 13.

On Tuesday morning, the Great Salt Lake was confirmed to have dropped to an elevation daily average of 4,191.4 feet, tying the previous record set in 1963. It is expected to drop even lower in the coming days — if it hasn't already.

"We are concerned about the continual decline of the lake levels that have been exacerbated by the drought we're in," said Candice Hasenyager, the deputy director of Utah's Division of Water Resources.

The Great Salt Lake has seen consistently declining levels over the past few decades (in 1983 it hit an all-time high). The lake's declines have been brought on by development and growth in Utah that diverts water into it, climate change, and now the mega-drought the state is in.

"How we use water matters," Hasenyager said. "Use your water wisely, especially during the drought."

In a brief interview with FOX 13 on Tuesday morning, Governor Spencer Cox signaled his alarm. He said the state was working to come up with solutions to protect it. He said Utahns continuing to conserve water can help the Great Salt Lake recover.

"The more water we save, the more water there is to run into the Great Salt Lake. So we’re working with scientists with our various departments and nationally on what it’s going to take to keep those levels high enough, to keep that ecosystem viable. We can’t lose that ecosystem," he said.

The Great Salt Lake helps to cool the area and generates a lot of snowpack through "lake effect," helping to replenish reservoirs. The lake provides a refuge for millions of migratory birds each year. It is also an economic driver for the state with mineral extraction, brine shrimp harvest and pumping powder into the lucrative ski industry.

A diminishing lake bed will increase air pollution problems in northern Utah, kicking up dust and potentially toxic minerals and blowing them into communities nearby.

Some environmentalists had claimed the lake had already dropped, but state officials disputed that — relying on daily averages instead of moment-by-moment monitoring of a fluctuating lake for a clearer picture. The new low was recorded on Monday and verified on Tuesday morning with the U.S. Geological Survey, the DNR said.

Lynn De Freitas, the director of Friends of Great Salt Lake, an advocacy group dedicated to protecting the lake, said it was not too late to save it. She called for policy changes to protect the lake.

"I'm an optimist," she said in an interview with FOX 13. "What we need to do is, we need to own up to the responsibility to bring water to the system and that is going to take a number of tools and engagement opportunities and assertion to make it happen."

This is a breaking news story. Updates on FOX 13 and fox13now.com as information becomes available.