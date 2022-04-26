Great Salt Lake projected to hit new historic low this year

SALT LAKE CITY — The Great Salt Lake is projected to drop another two feet to hit a new historic low this year, state officials warned on Tuesday.

During a briefing to the Salt Lake County Council, the Utah Department of Natural Resources' Great Salt Lake Coordinator said the lake is expected to drop even lower than last year's historic low of 4,191.2 feet. It presents a growing ecological and economic catastrophe for the state of Utah and the western United States.

The Great Salt Lake has already shrunk 11-feet since it was first measured in the 1800s. It is a result of water diversion, drought and climate change.

Laura Vernon, the Great Salt Lake Coordinator for DNR, told the council that water conservation is one of the most important things people can do to save the lake. If not, it could cost billions to mitigate the damage.

Vernon told council members that the legislature has taken "tremendous" steps to support the Great Salt Lake and mitigate the damage.

During the briefing, council members feared an "environmental disaster" without more action.

