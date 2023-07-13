Greek festival, handcart days, renaissance faire and MORE happening this weekend

How are we already halfway through July?! Summer is flying by and it'll be a great opportunity to take advantage of some weekend events happening near you.

If you know of an event that isn't on this list or you have something coming up, email news@fox13now.com

Here's what's going on this weekend:

BOX ELDER COUNTY

Little Valley Days 2023

A car show, parade, race, food trucks, kids games, quilt show, shooting contest, horseshoe tournament, boating events, greased pole climb, watermelon contest and a plethora of other events will celebrate Mantua this weekend! Events are happening every day this week, with a huge, full day of fun on Saturday to wrap things up. Check out the schedule for places on where everything is!

CARBON COUNTY

Price Greek Festival

At the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church in Price, you'll find food, a pastry shop, church tours, music, greek dancers and a gift shop to celebrate Greek culture in Utah! Happening on Friday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

DAVIS COUNTY

Bountiful Handcart Days



Celebrate the city of Bountiful and all it's residents with an entire weekend of fun! Food, drinks, games, a concert by Nathan Osmond, parade, mountain man and Native American demonstrations, fireworks and more! The festivities kick off on Friday night and Saturday all day.

Farmington Festival Days



Vendors, a parade, car show, 5K and 10K, a photo scavenger hunt and more will help celebrate Farmington and all of its residents. The fun has been happening since Monday and continues through Saturday night with a concert and fireworks to finish the weekend off.

GARFIELD COUNTY

Bryce Canyon Geology Festival

Continue to celebrate the centennial at Bryce Canyon with the Geology Festival happening on Friday and Saturday. Guests will be treated to a guided hike, activities, geology talk about the hoodoos, sunset point rim walk, and more. Check out the schedule for specifics on times.

IRON COUNTY

Utah Midsummer Renaissance Faire

All ye faire maidens and knights better head to Cedar City for the renaissance faire! It's a tradition 40 years in the making and Utahns from all over the state participate in the three day event. Hapening from July 12-15 at Main Street Park. You'll find plenty of vendors, food, reenactments, kids entertainment, inflatables and more!

JUAB COUNTY

Ute Stampede Rodeo 2023

The Heritage and Western Parade, Mammoth Parade, beauty pageant, family night and of course plenty of rodeo action is taking place on Friday and Saturday in Juab County. Check out the schedule for specifics on places and times.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Wasatch Wildflower Festival



For the second weekend, the Wasatch Wildflower Festival is being hosted to celebrate the beauty and diversity of wildflowers in Utah. On Saturday, the festival will be at Snowbird Ski Resort and then the festivities move to Alta Ski Area on Sunday. The fun begins at 9 a.m. each day with guided walks leaving at 1 p.m. It's FREE to attend but registration is required.

Tabernacle Choir Summer Concert



The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square is back from its World Tour in Mexico City and is ready to perform back in Salt Lake City. The concert is happening Friday and Saturday and will feature a "captivating selection of songs and arrangements." Tickets are free but required.

Draper Days



Celebrate all things Draper at the annual Draper Days event! With a parade, park activities, concert, fireworks, softball, a car show and a basketball tournament, there's plenty for everybody in your family to do. Festivities have been ongoing and continue through the entire week, ending in a full-day of fun on Saturday.

Daybreak Fizz Fest



An exclusive arts festival with live performances, food and activities designed for kids is happening on Saturday from 6-10 p.m. at SoDa Row in Daybreak! All proceeds raised will go to South Valley Services, an organization that services to individuals impacted by domestic violence.

Yoga in the Park



Yogis of all levels are welcome to attend yoga in the park at Pioneer Park on Sundays in July from 8-9 a.m. Meet at the north end of the park to enjoy the fresh air and connect with one another through yoga.

SUMMIT COUNTY

Kamas Fiesta Days

BBQ smoker cook off, auction, rodeo, demolition derby, hike, pickleball and more is happening in Kamas from now until July 24 to celebrate the history of the city. Don't miss out on the fun!

UTAH COUNTY

Mapleton Pioneer Days



Sports, tournaments, historical programs, a parade, race, helicopter ping pong drop, entertainment and a firework show with thousands of people will celebrate Mapleton starting this weekend and extending into next weekend! Check out the full schedule for all the fun!

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Hurricane bike rodeo

The Hurricane City Police Department is putting on a bike rodeo and handing out free helmets to kids who need them on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. They'll also be handing out child identification kids and you can dunk a cop in the dunk tank! Bring your own bike and head to the Walmart for the fun!

WEBER COUNTY

Weber County Dairy Days



Workshops for kids, an open Jersey show and more will bring competitors from around Utah to show off their prized animals. The fun kicks off on Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Golden Spike Event Center.

Ogden Pioneer Days

