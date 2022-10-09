Ground broken for LDS Temple in Heber City

HEBER CITY, Utah — Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints President Russell M. Nelson broke ground in Heber City on Saturday for construction of the Heber Valley Temple.

In his remarks at the groundbreaking, President Nelson paid tribute to George Holmes, Sr., the original owner of the land on which the temple will be constructed, who was a child of immigrant parents and a World War II veteran.

Announced in 2021, the Heber Valley Temple is the first in Wasatch County.

It will be located southeast of 1400 East Center Street, containing 88,000 square feet over three stories.

This temple will be the 28th in the state, joining those existing or to be built in Bountiful, Brigham City, Cedar City, Deseret Peak, Draper, Ephraim, Jordan River, Layton, Lindon, Logan, Manti, Monticello, Mount Timpanogos, Odgen, Oquirrh Mountain, Orem, Payson, Provo, Provo City Center, Red Cliffs, Salt Lake City, Saratoga Springs, Smithfield, St. George, Syracuse, Taylorsville, and Vernal.

With the announcement of 18 new temples at the October 2022 general conference, the Church now has 300 temples standing, under construction, or slated to be built.