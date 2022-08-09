Groundbreaking ceremony held for adaptive ski and snowboard center at Park City Mountain

PARK CITY, Utah — A groundbreaking ceremony was hosted Tuesday, signaling the beginning of construction on a center focused on adaptive recreation and outdoor adventure at Park City Mountain.

The National Ability Center (NAC) is behind the new facility, named the "McGrath Family Mountain Center."

“Putting the initial shovels in the ground is the first step to building the nonprofit’s long-awaited adaptive ski-in ski-out facility,"Danny Glasser, CEO of the NAC said in a press release. "Once finished, this new center will not only be bigger and better but will bring countless smiles and hope to our adaptive community for generations to come,”

Construction will cost just about $6.5 million and leaders say it is "long overdue."

The 9,400-square-foot facility will be a hub for adaptive ski and snowboard programs and will include many accessible features.

Extra storage space for specialized equipment, adequate indoor space to fit athletes in mono and bi-skis, as well as a specialized sensory room, are just a few of the additions being made to ensure people of all abilities are accommodated.

Construction on the new center is expected to be completed by the summer of 2023.