Groundbreaking ceremony held for new Elementary School in Herriman

HERRIMAN, Utah — School leaders and students from the Jordan School District gathered Thursday for a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate a new elementary school set to be built in Herriman.

The school does not have a name yet but is set to open for the 2022-2023 school year. On the Jordan School District website, two plans indicate that the projected enrollment of students once the new school opens is between 497 and 562.

At the groundbreaking, several teachers led a group of Herriman Elementary School students in a singing performance to celebrate the occasion.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Sydnee Dickson also gave remarks during the ceremony, where she thanked students for their strength and resilience during an extremely difficult school year.

Jordan School District Superintendent Anthony Godfrey, Herriman City Council Member Sherrie Ohrn and Board of Education member Darrell Robinson also gave remarks during the event.

Ronna Hoffman will be the principal of the new elementary school when it opens.

Schools impacted by this change and have expected boundary changes include Bastian Elementary, Silver Crest Elementary, Herriman Elementary, and Butterfield Canyon Elementary.