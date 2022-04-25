Groundbreaking held for project expected to increase growth in Davis Co.

CLEARFIELD, Utah — Shovels went into the ground Monday for a housing and lifestyle development that has been in the works for nearly 15 years in Davis County.

The unique project is expected to have an impact to the overall growth of Utah.

Groundbreaking was held off State Street in Clearfield where plans call to develop a transit-oriented community where homes, businesses, and other lifestyle amenities will be built next to the UTA station.

The City of Clearfield, Utah Transit Authority, and other stakeholders gathered for the ceremony for the development which will be built on roughly 60 acres of land, with housing being a priority.

"We have planned 1,000 residential units in here," said Clearfield Mayor Mark Shepherd. "To put that in perspective, Clearfield is a city of roughly 32,000 people."

Shepherd added the city, which is celebrating the 100th anniversary of its founding, will be responsible for building the infrastructure around project to help the developer expedite the building process.