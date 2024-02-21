Groups fight in courtroom to reopen land closed by Utah officials

SALT LAKE CITY — A fight to over a Bureau of Land Management decision to close over 300 miles of public lands to off-road vehicles has landed in a courtroom where legal teams on both sides are making their case.

Last fall, the BLM closed trails to vehicles such as Jeeps and ATVs in the Labyrinth Rims Gemini Bridges area northwest of Moab in Grand County in what they said was an attempt to protect wildlife and natural resources.

During proceedings Wednesday at the federal courthouse in Salt Lake City, plaintiffs argued the land has been used responsibly for decades, and closed trails will soon be gone if people aren't allowed to bring their vehicles. They asked Judge Dale Kimball to grant an emergency injunction to reopen the land.

"We have concerns with how this plan was decided, and if [the judge] decides in our favor today, that means there's 317 miles of phenomenal off-roading routes near Moab that people will stay be able to go and enjoy and use, while we're going through our legal process," said Ben Burr, the executive director of Blue Ribbon Coalition.

Those opposing the closure say it impacts tens of thousands of people who want to experience the trails, but the BLM defense team argued the route-by-route plan is one they feel is the most balanced.

The Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance is on the same side as the BLM, saying there is no need to change its actions because the agency has done the necessary studies and say the closures are for the right reasons.

"Just a spectacular stretch of country and there are lots of dirt roads and trails that are available for motorized use, but it shouldn't be all of those roads and trails, and that's what BLM found, that motorized use on more than 300 miles around was having real damage on the ground; to cultural sites, streamside vegetation, wildlife, and that's why they closed those routes, explained Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance legal director Stephen Bloch.

Bloch added that he didn't believe the argument the plaintiffs made to reopen the land met the standard of the judge siding on their behalf.

Until Kimball makes his decision, the closed roads and trails will remain closed.