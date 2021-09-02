Watch
Growing chance of thunderstorms across the Wasatch Front this afternoon/evening

Posted at 1:12 PM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 15:12:45-04

SALT LAKE CITY — While things were still fairly calm across the northern half of the state for most of the day, it's becoming more and more likely a line of thunderstorms will develop along the Wasatch Front this afternoon/evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a marginal risk for strong to severe storms, which has now expanded into Utah County.

The best chance for storms stretches from Provo northward up to the Southern Idaho border along the Wasatch Front.

The greatest threats with the storms will be strong, gusty winds, hail and heavy rainfall.

