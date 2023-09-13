GSL license plate nears halfway mark

SALT LAKE CITY — A specialty license plate raising awareness about the plight of the Great Salt Lake is almost halfway to becoming a reality.

Sen. Jennifer Plumb, D-Salt Lake City, said the Great Salt Lake license plate has 242 applicants as of Tuesday. She sponsored the bill to create the special plate that also raises funds for lake conservation efforts. But it needs at least 500 people willing to sign up before it becomes a reality. The specialty plate also costs $46.

Information on how to sign up for a Great Salt Lake license plate can be found here.

