'Guardian angels': Utah man trying to reconnect with girls who saved him and his son from drowning

HEBER CITY, Utah — What was supposed to be a fun day in the sun this weekend turned into a terrifying ordeal for a Utah man and his six-year-old son.

Miguel Severo is from Uruguay and currently lives in Park City.

He made his first ever visit to Deer Creek Island Resort at Deer Creek Reservoir with his son, Thiago, and a relative on Saturday.

Miguel said that around 2 or 3 p.m., Thiago had a life jacket on when has in the water near some inflatable floats.

"When finally got on the inflatable ride, he fell and started to drown," Miguel said through a translator.

Knowing how to swim, Miguel didn't hesitate to try and save his son. But while doing so, he kept sinking.

"It was terrifying. The only thought that went through my head was to save my son’s life," Miguel said. "Frankly, my life didn’t matter as much."

With both of them struggling in the water, he says he remembered two words in English that he knows how to say: "Help me."

He said two girls on the shore heard him call out and jumped in to save him and his son.

"Without giving it a second thought, the girls dove into the water with life jackets and saved my son. I was still drowning, so they came back into the water and saved me," Miguel said.

In the moment, he says he was unable to get their names or contact information, or even to thank them.

"I told my wife: 'Those girls were me and my son’s guardian angels,'" Miguel said.

That's why Miguel chose to speak to FOX 13 News on Sunday — he's hoping to connect with them again so he can express his gratitude for what they did for him and his son.

"We would love to get together so that we can once again embrace. And aside from giving gifts, what’s important is to be grateful for the fact that you were there for my son," he said.

It's something Miguel says is not just important to him, but also to his wife, his daughter, and Thiago.

"Girls, thank you very much for saving us. I love you both," Thiago said.

Miguel said his son was not well after the experience Saturday, saying it really affected him and that he was afraid.

He also said he was worried about one of the girls who saved them, saying she wasn't well after the whole ordeal and was crying a lot.