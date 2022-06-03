Gun buy-back event set for next Saturday in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department will host a gun buy-back event next weekend.

It will be held Saturday June 11 starting at 11 a.m. at the Public Safety Building located at 475 South 300 East in Salt Lake City.

Each person who turns in a firearm will get a $50 gift card. People with assault rifles will receive a $100 gift card while supplies last.

Only one gift card will be given per person. If you have more than one firearm, those additional firearms will still be accepted but you will only receive one gift card.

This will be a no-questions-asked event. An ID will not be required in order to turn in a firearm or to receive a gift card.

Make sure the gun is unloaded and if you have a gun lock or a case, please put that firearm in the case or use the gun lock. When you approach the event greeters, they will ask you if the gun is secured, unloaded and where it is located.

