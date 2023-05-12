Half a pound of crystal meth found in peanut butter jars, SLCPD Airport Officers say

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — One person was arrested after discovering two peanut butter jars containing crystal meth during a routine screening at the Salt Lake City International Airport Thursday morning.

Officials say the suspicious item was detected at 10:27 a.m. during a routine screening, where TSA officials then discovered one of the two peanut butter jars filled with a crystalized substance. This prompted SLCPD Airport officials to detain the two persons and work with the Airport Division's detective to procure a search warrant for the rest of their belongings.

After serving the search warrant and seizing the rest of their belongings, officers discovered the second peanut butter jar containing the crystal methamphetamine concealed inside. In total weighing just over half a pound.

They would later arrest 61-year-old Melissa Hoching, booking her on a charge of distribution of a controlled substance. The other person was released from detainment.

