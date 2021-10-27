Halloween events promising fun and frights in Utah this week

SALT LAKE CITY — Halloween is just days away, so instead of waiting until the last second to celebrate, here are events for the whole family to enjoy:

DISCOVER GATEWAY CHILDREN'S MUSEUM - The museum is holding a haunted house and trick-or-treat on Thursday, October 28 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

PUMPKIN STROLL IN PARK CITY - People are invited to carve their pumpkin and drop it off at Bonanza Art Park. Jack-o-Lanterns will be lit and placed around the park. There will also be pumpkin painting, pinata making, face painting and games. The event takes place Thursday from 4-7 p.m.

PUMPKIN FESTIVAL - You're invited to a Pumpkin Festival to celebrate Halloween at The Gateway on Friday, October 29 from 6-9 p.m. Admire and vote for your favorite hand-carved and painted pumpkins decorated by local artists. There will also be games, spooky tunes, zombies and more. See the details here.

BOO THRU TRICK-OR TREAT - Lehi is having a Halloween extravaganza called on Friday, October 29 where you can join in on a night full of games and trick-or-treating outside the Legacy Center and City Hall. This "Nightmare on Center Street" themed event will be a fun and safe night for the whole family from 5-8 p.m. See the details here.

CREEPY CRAWLY HALLOWEEN - Spend time with your favorite creepy crawlies at the Butterfly Biosphere at Thanksgiving Point. Friday's Halloween party is for the whole family to enjoy between 4-8 p.m. Wear your costumes and take part in insect-themed activities and games. See the details here.

HALLOWEEN TREET WALK - Get the children dressed up as their favorite ghosts, goblins and ghouls and enjoy a fun celebration of trick-or-treating during Logan's Halloween Treat Walk. Businesses in downtown Logan will be open and treating between 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 30.