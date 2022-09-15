Hallways, classrooms and auditorium flood at Skyline High School

MILLCREEK, Utah — Water rushed into hallways and classrooms at Skyline High School in Millcreek near the end of the school day Wednesday.

Around 2 p.m., students in a few classrooms were released before dismissal time.

Play practice was canceled due to water streaming into the auditorium.

"Floods historically happen at Skyline about twice a year ever since the school was built in 1962 with a roof and atriums that weren’t designed for Utah’s climate," said Ben Horsley, District spokesperson. "This flooding is one of the primary reasons the district is rebuilding Skyline."

“This is a little bit excessive, and we've generally not seen it happen," said Horsley. "Traditionally, during the school day, sometimes a little bit of leaking at night, but generally on average once or twice a year we do see rainwater, stormwater problems and leaking into the facility."

"I haven't seen it in my 14 years with Granite impact a school day like this,” said Horsley.

The district does expect the cleanup to be complete tonight, and students will start school on time tomorrow morning.