Hang glider injured after landing 'significantly hard' at flight park

DRAPER, Utah — A recreator was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a hang gliding accident at a remote area in the Salt Lake County Flight Park Thursday evening. The cause is not yet known.

At 5:53 p.m., crews responded to a male glider who was injured after a hang gliding accident. He was not able to provide any details as to what may have happened to cause such a hard landing, and the cause itself is still under investigation.

It is not yet known if the cause was a malfunction or human error.

The glider was eventually located in a remote part of the Salt Lake County Flight Park in Draper, at the top of the hill. Due to the remoteness of the location, crews had to hike to his location and have him hoisted via helicopters to an ambulance that transported him to the hospital.

The glider is in stable condition but has suffered serious injuries.