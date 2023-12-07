Hanukkah parades, menorah lightings and more holiday fun happening this weekend across Utah!

Another weekend is here with a whole list of festive fun for everybody in the family! Find a community event near you.

BOX ELDER COUNTY

Holiday Arts and Crafts Bazaar - If you still have gifts to check off on your holiday list, look no further than this craft fair in Brigham City hosted Saturday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. There will be local vendors, food trucks, a raffle and a "Wonderland!" musical performance. Head to the Fine Arts Center for the festive fun!

DAVIS COUNTY

Santa at Hill Aerospace Museum - Santa is making a special stop at The Hill Aerospace Museum on Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon! FREE for all, bring the kids to meet Santa and get a treat while also checking out the cool offerings at the museum.

IRON COUNTY

American Patriot Fest - Diamond Z Arena will host a festival with appearances by the local police department, military, K9 demos and more! There will also be a concert, beer garden, SUU Aviation landing all to support first responders. Bring your wallets to purchase from local vendors and food trucks! Happening from 10 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Cedar City Chanukah Celebration - Cedar City will be lighting the menorah and celebrating Chanukah on Monday beginning at 5:30 p.m. There will be crafts, latkes, donuts, live music and a grand gelt drop. FREE for all - happening at Nossu Auto.

SUU Day of Dance -Southern Utah University is inviting everyone to campus for a day of dance for high school students. Classes will be taught by SUU dance faculty and students can learn jazz, ballet and modern dance styles. There will also be scholarship interviews and other fun. FREE event but registration is required.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Car Menorah Parade - Special vehicles decked out with menorahs will parade through the streets of Salt Lake City Saturday night! To put your vehicle in the parade, registration required but of course anyone can find a spot for parade viewing along the route which will begin at the Chabad Community Center. A full police escort will keep everyone safe during the parade as the community celebrates the season. Don't miss it!

Brass and Organ Christmas Concert - The brass section of the Utah Symphony will join with the Eccles Memorial Organ for a spectacular night of holiday music. The performance is FREE but this is a popular event and it's first-come, first-serve so be there early if you want to attend! The concert is on Sunday at 8 p.m. but seating opens at 7:15 p.m.

Draper Holiday Market - Local vendors with unique and handmade gifts will be at Draper Park on Friday night and Saturday at the holiday market. Enjoy a free cup of coca, roast a marshmallow and bring your wallet to enjoy food from food trucks! Plus, don't forget to check out the fantastical lights at the Draper Park in the evening hours.

Ruckmas - Get some exercise and participate in a good cause at this event on Saturday! Participants will walk with a weighted backpack filled with goodies and deliver them to others in need. Donations will benefit the road home. In total, you'll walk three miles, starting at Bingham Junction Park in Midvale. Registration required!

Salt Lake City Santacon Crawl - For those who are over 21 years old, grab your favorite holiday attire and hop through Salt Lake City at this bar crawl! Organizers say hundreds of people will be in attendance, celebrating the season together. There will be a Santa contest, drink specials, "free entry into the best bars" and MORE. Happening Saturday - tickets required.

Saturday with Santa - Holiday activities, hot chocolate, treats, crafts, games , guest singers, a choir AND MORE at the Taylorsville-Bennion Heritage Center on Saturday from 2-4 p.m. It'll be an afternoon of fun for everyone in the family!

Highly Decorated - This annual event celebrated veterans, service members and their families with hot chocolate and a tree lighting at Snowbird Resort. The ceremony is happening at 4:30 p.m. on the Plaza Deck!

Olympic Oval Holiday Festival -The Utah Olympic Oval is carrying on a community tradition with public ice skating, a figure skating show, holiday crafts plus a visit from Santa. Admission is $5 or FREE if you donate a non-perishable food item or unwrapped toy. Skate rental is $5. Public skating begins at 6 p.m. Saturday!

Light up Main Street - Ring in the holiday season in style as the Midvale Main Arts and Culture District comes alive on Saturday night. The highlight of the event will be a tree-lighting ceremony and there will also be a visit with Santa, s'mores over fire pits, hot chocolate, carolers and a festive market! Just go to Midvale Main at 7505 S. Holden Street from 6-9 p.m. for the fun.

Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show - Vendors selling all sorts of precious minerals and gems, a kid's table, silent auctions, door prizes, demonstrations and more at the Viridian Event Center on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. If you've been wanting to start your own collection of rocks and other materials, this is the perfect event for you!

SUMMIT COUNTY

Menorah Parade - On Main Street in Park City, watch for a Menorah parade to mark Hanukkah! The parade will run from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday.

UTAH COUNTY

Silent Santa - As one in five children experience sensory sensitivity, Eagle Mountain is hosting an event for everyone to feel the holiday magic. Silent Santa is quiet one-on-one time with Santa for children and adults. Kids and adults will get to experience the magic of Santa without the crowds and noise that often come with it. Registration required - the event is Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

"Santa"quin Holly Days - Santaquin is kicking off the season with a slew of events for everyone on Friday night and all day Saturday. A handbell concert kicks off the city celebration Friday night and then a gingerbread competition, food trucks, reindeer games, letters to Santa, coloring, a tree lighting, a visit from Santa and Drone Show will keep the party going on Saturday. The whole town is getting in on the fun, so check the map for exact locations of activities.

Chanukah on Ice - At the Peaks Ice Arena in Provo, get ready for free ice skating for everyone! There will also be Israeli and Chanukah-themed music, a menorah lighting and refreshments. Registration is required in order to skate, but it's free for everyone!

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Chanukah Menorah Lighting - St. George is celebrating Chanukah by lighting the menorah at the Tech Ridge Pavillion on Sunday from 5-6:30 p.m. There will also be latkes and donuts, face painting, festive music, crafts, a grand gelt drop and more. FREE for all!!

Zion Joy to the World -Springdale is celebrating the season with a light parade on Saturday at 7 p.m.! After the parade, there will be treats and an opportunity for everyone to take photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus. The parade will travel from Canyon Springs Road, up SR-9 and then conclude at the Canyon Community Center.