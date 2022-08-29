Hardest-working States in America revealed, Utah ranked among top 20

SALT LAKE CITY — A new report by WalletHub revealed the hardest working states in America and Utah ranked among the top in multiple categories.

Utah was ranked number 16 when it comes to the hardest-working States in America. Ranked number one was North Dakota and New Mexico came in last place.

Despite that high ranking, Utah came in last place for average hours worked per week by employees, WalletHub reported.

The beehive state came in second place for employment rate, which has held steady over the last several months. On Friday, the Department of Workforce Services said the state's unemployment rate is estimated at 2.0%, while the national unemployment rate lowered slightly to 3.5%.

Utah landed in the top spots for categories including; annual volunteer hours per resident and average leisure time spent per day.