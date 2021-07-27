Harmon's to accept digital license program through Utah pilot program

Harmon's has announced that it will soon be accepting mobile driver's licenses for identification and purchases.

The mobile driver's license program (mDL) is a partnership created by the Utah Driver's License Division and GET Group North America. It's the first mobile license that complies with international standards and can be used globally.

“Convenience and superior service for our customers is our primary focus and bringing mDL verification, a more secure and convenient form of ID that gives customers greater control over their identity information, is an ideal match,” said Mark Jensen, Harmons president and CEO.

Customers who want a mobile license can bring their current physical driver's licenses to the Harmons locations at Traverse Mountain and City Creek on Aug. 3-4 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The new program's benefits include placing all information within a simple touch, giving users a contactless form of ID that never needs to touch other hands. In addition, with an mDL, the citizen has the ability to only share what is necessary for that particular purchase.

“We commend Harmons for embracing the future of ID and becoming a frontrunner in supporting their customers’ use of mDL technology at point-of-sale,” said Chris Caras, Director of the Driver License Division for the State of Utah Department of Public Safety. “The security, privacy and convenience of mobile IDs is something we anticipate the public will really be pleased with, and Harmons is enthusiastic about providing the best experience for their customers.”

The pilot currently includes over 100 Utah residents and is expanding now to over 10,000 participants. While initially only accepting mDLs at two locations, Harmons plans to expand its use at its other locations.