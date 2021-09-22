Harrowing 911 call released from Farmington hostage situation

CLEARFIELD, Utah — Clearfield Police released body camera and 911 calls to FOX13 which show the hours leading up to Joseph Manhard allegedly holding a Davis County family hostage on Sept. 10.

Manhard, 31, was killed by police while holding five people at gunpoint in their Farmington home. The recently-released media shows his own family was concerned for their safety the day before.

Suspect dead after holding hostages in Farmington

“I need the cops here ASAP,” Manhard’s brother tells a 911 operator. “He has a firearm on him and he is armed. “

Around 1:30 p.m. on September 9, Manhard’s brother calls 911 extremely concerned after Manhard allegedly kidnapped his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint and stole her car.

“He’s trying to get in,” Manhard said, of his brother standing at his front door.

Responding Clearfield officers with assault rifles are seen clearing the the house and a back shed on body cameras.

"He probably drove by one of us,” an officer is heard saying.

Twelve hours later, Manhard is back at his brother’s house at 1:30 a.m. on September 10.

“He’s walking around out front,” Manhard’s sister-in-law whispers to dispatch.

“They are on their way. We have a dog coming because we really want to catch him,” dispatch said.

About ten minutes later, another call to 911 from Utility Trailer Manufacturing.

“I just had a lady walk in the front door saying her car was stolen and she was shot at. She has blood all over her,” the caller said.

Police said Manhard shot through the woman’s window when she refused to hand over the car.

“I don’t want to leave her side. I don’t know how badly she is injured. She is hysterical. I just want to make sure she’s not going to bleed out on me here,” the caller said.

Manhard is accused of leading police on a pursuit south on I-15 in the stolen car. After tire spikes stopped the vehicle, Manhard allegedly ran into a Farmington neighborhood and held a family hostage for nine hours before he was shot and killed by police.

The mother of the family held hostage writes on social media she’s thankful for law enforcement and credits them with saving their lives.