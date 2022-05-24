Watch
Have A Heart Home breaks ground for affordable homes in Layton

Posted at 11:47 AM, May 24, 2022
LAYTON, Utah — With the rising cost of homes along with a lack of inventory, housing organizations are teaming up with the Have a Heart Home Foundation to bring affordable housing to Utah communities.

They broke ground this week with the Northern Wasatch Association of Realtors and the Northern Wasatch Home Builders Association in Layton to build affordable homes that are discounted substantially for families with special needs.

Those interested in securing a Have A Heart Home, open to residents of Weber and Davis counties, can find information here, including an application form.

Go here for more information about the program, including ways to donate to the organization.

