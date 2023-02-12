Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Have a sober ride home after Super Bowl if plans include driving

Drive sober 2.PNG
Utah DPS
If you’ll be driving after the big game, make sure your plans include a safe and sober ride home.
Drive sober 2.PNG
Posted at 4:41 PM, Feb 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-12 18:41:48-05

SALT LAKE CITY — If you plan to have a few beers, a couple of cocktails, or a glass of wine or two while watching Super Bowl LVII, the Utah Highway Patrol has a friendly reminder:

If you’ll be on the roads after the big game, make sure your plans include a safe and sober ride home.

That can mean anything from assigning a designated driver to getting a taxi, Uber or Lyft ride home.

READ: Bill clarifying definition of over-serving alcohol at Utah bars moves forward

The cost for the fare is much lower than the cost of a drunk driving ticket, not to mention the costs and grief if you were to be involved in a serious or fatal auto accident.

The Highway Patrol is putting out extra DUI patrols statewide and will be working to keep the roads safe.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere