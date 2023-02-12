Have a sober ride home after Super Bowl if plans include driving

SALT LAKE CITY — If you plan to have a few beers, a couple of cocktails, or a glass of wine or two while watching Super Bowl LVII, the Utah Highway Patrol has a friendly reminder:

If you’ll be on the roads after the big game, make sure your plans include a safe and sober ride home.

That can mean anything from assigning a designated driver to getting a taxi, Uber or Lyft ride home.

READ: Bill clarifying definition of over-serving alcohol at Utah bars moves forward

The cost for the fare is much lower than the cost of a drunk driving ticket, not to mention the costs and grief if you were to be involved in a serious or fatal auto accident.

The Highway Patrol is putting out extra DUI patrols statewide and will be working to keep the roads safe.