Have a sober ride home after Super Bowl if plans include driving

SALT LAKE CITY — If you plan to have a few beers, a couple of cocktails, or a glass of wine or two while watching Super Bowl LVII, the Utah Highway Patrol has a friendly reminder:
If you’ll be on the roads after the big game, make sure your plans include a safe and sober ride home.
That can mean anything from assigning a designated driver to getting a taxi, Uber or Lyft ride home.
READ: Bill clarifying definition of over-serving alcohol at Utah bars moves forward
The cost for the fare is much lower than the cost of a drunk driving ticket, not to mention the costs and grief if you were to be involved in a serious or fatal auto accident.
The Highway Patrol is putting out extra DUI patrols statewide and will be working to keep the roads safe.
Our UHP State Troopers will be out this evening working to keep us safe. If you plan to drink as part of the Big Game, plan to have a Safe Ride Home! Thanks for helping to Keep Our Roads Safe!!! https://t.co/GjJ7lqQvBX— Michael Rapich (@ColonelRapich) February 12, 2023