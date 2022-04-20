Hawk rescued after getting stuck on van roof in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A hawk was rescued and released after it got stuck in a very tight spot in southern Utah.

The St. George Police Department reported that a family was driving south on Interstate 15 near exit eight when the hawk flew into the van after coming up out of a grassy median.

The hawk got stuck in a tight spot between the roof of the van and the cargo carrier. A responding officer from the St. George Police Department was able to pull the hawk out and hold it until the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources could check the bird out.

A wildlife expert determined the hawk was miraculously not injured at all and released it in a safer place.