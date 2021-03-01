Hazmat crews clean up jet fuel spill after semi-tanker crash in Summit Co.

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A Park City Fire Department hazardous materials team and crews from several other local agencies helped clean up a jet fuel spill along I-80 Monday morning.

According to PCFD, two semitrailers and another vehicle were involved in a crash on westbound I-80 near mile marker 182. One of the semitrailers was a tanker hauling 2,500 gallons of jet fuel.

Jet fuel leaked into the freeway median near the crash scene. Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol, the Summit County Sheriff's Office, the Utah Department of Transportation, Uinta County Fire and the Summit County Health Department also responded to the scene.

No one was hurt in the crash.