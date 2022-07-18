SALT LAKE CITY — The annual Days of '47 Texas Longhorn cattle drive through downtown Salt Lake City is set for Tuesday.

Cowboys, cowgirls pioneers pushing handcarts and oxen pulling wagons will take part in the annual Texas Longhorn cattle drive through the heart of downtown Salt Lake City Tuesday beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Here’s a map of where the cattle drive will take place.

Days of '47 Map of the Days of '47 Texas Longhorn cattle drive which moves through downtown Salt Lake City beginning at 9:30 a.m. on July 19.

As in year’s past, Utah’s First Lady, Abby Cox – a real cowgirl from Sanpete County – and Governor Spencer Cox will take part in the cattle drive which ends up at the Utah State Capitol.