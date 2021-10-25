Head-on crash in Pineview leaves 1 dead, child in critical condition

PINEVIEW, Utah — A head-on crash in Pineview on Sunday afternoon left one person dead and a child in critical condition.

According to a statement, at 4:41PM, Troopers were dispatched to SR-39 at milepost 15.5 near Pineview Reservoir where an Audi and a Dodge Ram crashed into each other.

For an unknown reason, police said the Audi abruptly crossed the double yellow center line and the vehicles crashed head-on.

Utah Department of Public Safety

The Audi came to rest after spinning and the Dodge continued west for a short distance, left the roadway, rolled onto its top, and came to a rest in a dirt pull out next to to the Reservoir.

Police said the driver of the Audi was pronounced dead on scene and a 9 year old in the backseat of the Audi, who was not restrained properly, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Utah Department of Public Safety

The front adult passenger of the Audi was also taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police said the driver of the Dodge was taken to the hospital with injuries to his lower extremities.

No further information was available as Utah Highway Patrol continued their investigation.